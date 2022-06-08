StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.39

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

