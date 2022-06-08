StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.39

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.
In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,679,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
