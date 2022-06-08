Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $47.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 163,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.02). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.