StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.61 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

