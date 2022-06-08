StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

RMTI opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

