StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

FCCO stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. Equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

