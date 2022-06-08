StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

