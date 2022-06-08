StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.61.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
