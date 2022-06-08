StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
