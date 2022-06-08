StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

