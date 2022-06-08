StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZPN. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $210.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $3,303,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.