Stifel Financial Corp Sells 273,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $372,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 516,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

