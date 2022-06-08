Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 71,352 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.43% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $308,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,524. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day moving average is $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.