Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Automatic Data Processing worth $409,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 138,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 144.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

ADP stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.18 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

