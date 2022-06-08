Stifel Financial Corp Has $991.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Home Depot worth $991,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,092,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.87. The company had a trading volume of 85,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $307.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

