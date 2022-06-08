Stifel Financial Corp Has $500.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $500,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 74,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,968. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.