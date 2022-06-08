Stifel Financial Corp Has $340.38 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.31% of J. M. Smucker worth $340,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,860. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

