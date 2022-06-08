Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,388 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $545,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 220.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 265,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 249,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 332,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,288,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

