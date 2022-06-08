Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SJ shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SJ traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 80,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,110. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.73. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$33.93 and a 52 week high of C$47.04.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.7179455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

