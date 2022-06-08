Steel Canyon Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 1.0% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $486.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.