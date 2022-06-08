Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.40. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.69 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

