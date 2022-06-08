Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 111,569 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,569 shares during the quarter. Rent-A-Center comprises about 5.1% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Rent-A-Center worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
