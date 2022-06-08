Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,408 shares during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico makes up approximately 1.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWMX opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.12. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 99.78% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

