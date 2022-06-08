Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,116 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

