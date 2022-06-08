Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $236.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

