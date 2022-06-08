Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Has $955,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 1.1% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

