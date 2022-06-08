Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Buys 9,344 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 4.0% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

