Starboard Value LP Sells 2,239,448 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Starboard Value LP decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,239,448 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up 1.1% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.31% of Merit Medical Systems worth $81,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.