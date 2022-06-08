Starboard Value LP Reduces Position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,850 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.88% of Mission Advancement worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MACC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MACC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,814. Mission Advancement Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

