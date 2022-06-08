Starboard Value LP Purchases Shares of 681,000 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SZZLU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,019,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,216,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000.

NASDAQ SZZLU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

