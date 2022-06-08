Starboard Value LP Purchases New Stake in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.53% of GoGreen Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOGN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

