Starboard Value LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,030. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

