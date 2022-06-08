Starboard Value LP Invests $5.01 Million in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000.
NASDAQ:HORIU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.
Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Horizon (HORIU)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HORIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.