Starboard Value LP Invests $5.01 Million in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000.

NASDAQ:HORIU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

