Starboard Value LP Has $559.75 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,341 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 7.8% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.05% of AECOM worth $559,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $15,554,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

