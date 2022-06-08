Starboard Value LP Buys Shares of 400,000 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.