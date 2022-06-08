Starboard Value LP Buys New Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Starboard Value LP owned 1.48% of Juniper II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of JUN stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Juniper II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

