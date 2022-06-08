Starboard Value LP Buys New Holdings in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Starboard Value LP owned 1.48% of Juniper II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of JUN stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Juniper II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.12.
Juniper II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper II (JUN)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.