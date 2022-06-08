Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 731,000 McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000. McLaren Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.91% of McLaren Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAI opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.