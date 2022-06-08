Starboard Value LP Acquires New Stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Shares of ENCPU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

