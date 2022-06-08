Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Star Equity Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company. Its operating divisions include Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments. Star Equity Holdings Inc., formerly known as Digirad Corporation, is based in SUWANEE, Ga. “

Get Star Equity alerts:

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Equity will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 37,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $38,941.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,549.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 68,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $56,305.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,035,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,937.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 229,471 shares of company stock valued at $223,923 over the last ninety days. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Equity (STRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.