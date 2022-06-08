Stanley Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.4% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The company has a market capitalization of $534.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

