Stanley Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,334.01. 3,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,415.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,648.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

