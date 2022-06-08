Standard General L.P. Buys New Holdings in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 979,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000. Redbox Entertainment makes up approximately 0.9% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Standard General L.P. owned 2.16% of Redbox Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.
NASDAQ:RDBX traded up 2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 259,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.13. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.