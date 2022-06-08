Spyglass Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018,990 shares during the quarter. Vroom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.12% of Vroom worth $90,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $121,772. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 90,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,385,632. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

