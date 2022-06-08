Spyglass Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 3.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $127,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TDG stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.72. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $609.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $531.23 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

