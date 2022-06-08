Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Cut by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,024 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,456 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 5.2% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Splunk worth $197,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 86,985 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $246,615. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.52.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

