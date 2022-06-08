SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,297.68

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $181,297.68 and approximately $521.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,573.23 or 1.00088440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00192860 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00083681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00115554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00185354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

