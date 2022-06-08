SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.71

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 2954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.