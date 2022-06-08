Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 14.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 264,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 205,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

