Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 1,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Spark Power Group ( TSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.