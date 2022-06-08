Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.69

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 29038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$62.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Spark Power Group ( TSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

