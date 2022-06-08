Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. 15,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,461. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

