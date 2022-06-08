Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock Holdings Cut by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,123 shares during the period. Source Capital makes up approximately 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Source Capital worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Source Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Source Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

