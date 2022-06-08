Soroban Capital Partners LP Sells 211,443 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Soroban Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,361,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,443 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 11.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.77% of CSX worth $1,479,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 163,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,710,890. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

